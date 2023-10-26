Former Asante Kotoko board member makes passionate appeal to Kofi Kinaata to grant lifetime wish

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Former Asante Kotoko board member, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, has disclosed that her biggest wish is to have Highlife artiste Kofi Kinaata sing for her on her 50th birthday.



The Hasaacas Ladies Chief Executive Officer stated on Onua TV that she will turn 50 on August 4th, 2024.



While talking about turning half a century and how significant the age is to her, she talked about how memorable she would want to celebrate the birthday.



"I'm 49-years. Nana (Ama McBrown), do you know my heart's desire? I wish next year 4th August, on my 50th birthday, I would love to see Kofi Kinaata sing for me. I really like him. I will be in Accra by then."



Everlyn Nsiah Asare's trajectory in football administration has been admirable. She led Hasaacas Ladies to represent Ghana at the inaugural edition of the CAF Women's Champions League in 2021 where they finished second.



Hasaacas Ladies has become a force in Ghana a notable brand on the continent under the leadership of Evelyn.



Her accomplishment in recent years has earned her made a significant figure in Ghana Football.





TWI NEWS









EE/KPE





