Former Asante Kotoko CEO backs club’s decision to play in Africa

Jarvis Peprah, Former Kotoko CEO

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Jarvis Peprah has backed his former club decision to play in the upcoming Caf Inter-club competition.



The Poccupine Warriors following the cancellation of the 2019/20 League Season, were selected to represent the country in the upcoming Africa Inter-club competition.



Although Football being inactive for months now the Kumasi based outfit have agreed to play in Africa next season.



Speaking on Nimde3 FM the former Chief Executive Officer of the club said he is in full support of Kotoko’s decision to participate in the upcoming competition.



“I support the decision of the club to play in Africa. Kotoko is not a small club which people will say that, we haven’t played proper in the last 3 years so they should stop going to Africa”



Asante Kotoko SC is a two time Champions League winners and a one time CAF Confederation Cup winner.

