Former Accra Mayor Mohammed Adjei donates to Greater Accra Boxing Association

Boxing News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: GNA

A former Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, through his MAS Foundation donated to Greater Accra Boxing Association (GABA) and the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Basket Ball Court at the Old Accra City Engineers Yard at James Town, Accra.



On the day which also marks the International Day of Sport, the former Mayor addressed the gathering saying that he intends to help the grassroots develop to build a strong foundation for the future of the sport which he believed is the bedrock for raising future world champions.



He indicated that being born and raised within the James-Town, Ussher-Town community, he has seen how boxing has helped changed the economic situations for not only the athletes but the entire players which includes coaches, sparring partners, promoters, managers and even some supporters for better and believes investing in the sport is a way to go as it is a sure way to alleviate poverty within the community.



He pleaded with all well-meaning Ghanaians especially businessmen and businesses within or connected to the James-Town & Ussher-Town communities to support the sport to help take these kids out of the street and make their lives more meaningful in society.



He promised his network and connection to mobilize more resources to support the boxing industry at the grassroots level, especially within Ga-Mashie.



The 1st Vice President of the GBF - Alhaji Dauda Fuseini and the Chairman - Mr Evans Bernie Johnson received the items which includes 3 boxing rings, 3 heavy punching bags, several groin protectors, head guards, skipping ropes, hand wraps, speed balls and gloves.



They thanked him and promised to put the items to good use to make sure the desired result is achieved.