Former Accra Lions FC star Rahim Ibrahim fires a brace in Slovakia

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youth striker Rahim Ibrahim scored two goals for Slovakian side Trencin on Saturday, 12 August 2023 in their 5-2 defeat at Zilina in the top-flight.



His first goal was on the hour mark when he scored from a corner-kick to pull one back for Trencin and the score-line remained 3-1.



Zilina quickly restored their three-goal lead by scoring the fourth through David Duris.



On the 89th minute, Ibrahim was on target again to make it 4-2 but before the final whistle his countryman Henry Addo scored the fifth goal for Zilina.



Ibrahim has now tallied three goals in three league matches and looks like he might have a prolific season.