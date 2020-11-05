Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Forget Asamoah Gyan, I’m winning the golden boot – Yahaya Mohammed declares

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed says he is going to win the Ghana Premier League golden boot this season despite the return of Asamoah Gyan.



The Black Stars record topscorer has returned to the local league, signing for Legon Cities FC 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.



Despite admitting the fight for the golden boots will be keenly contested this, the 33-year-old believes he will take home the crown at the of the season.



“Asamoah Gyan’s return to the Ghana Premier League is a blessing to Ghana football.



“No matter what happens I’m going to win the goal king in the 2020/2021 football season”, Yahaya Mohammed said in an interview on Angel 102.9 FM on Monday night.



Yahaya scored 11 goals in 15 games before the 2019/20 was cancelled because of coronavirus.

