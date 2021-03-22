Foreign-based players join Black Stars training today

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Stars head coach C.K Akonnor has the compliment of his full squad after the foreign-based players joined the rest of the team in training on Monday morning.



The gaffer who had been training with home-based players in Accra for the past four weeks has been boosted by the arrival of the ones abroad.



The squad continued with their preparations at the St.Thomas Aquinas SHS Park ahead of the final two games of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



Ghana will take on Bafana Bafana on March 25 in Johannesburg before engaging Sao Tome and Principe on March 29, 2021, at the Accra Sports stadium.



The Black Stars sit at the top of Group C with 9 points and are in search of one of the tickets to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.