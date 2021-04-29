Footballers deserve their due – Laryea Kingston on Black Stars bonus

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston has given justifications for the bonuses and other emoluments enjoyed by the Black Stars players.



Players of the senior national team have over the years been criticized for seemingly being obsessed with money at the expense of love for the country.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the launch of the National Juvenile League on Wednesday, April 28, Laryea Kingston explained that football unlike other professions has a short lifespan.



He added that life after active play is a challenge for most footballers because they do not enjoy any form of retirement benefit.



“One thing people should understand is that football is a profession and after football, there is not pension pay or ex-gratia. The footballers are working and must get their due for the work they do. It’s fair for them to have whatever is due them because that is what they rely on. When it comes to money, the money that is due players in the country must in the country, they deserve to take it”.



The Black Stars have recently been hit with another money-related controversy following an announcement by the Sports Minister that the team’s participation in the 2022 AFCON and World Cup would cost the country $25million.



Mustapha Ussif later clarified that the money was meant to cater for the expenses of all national teams.



This sentiment was re-echoed by Laryea Kingston during the interview with GhanaWeb reporters.



He appealed to the government to ‘circulate’ the amount to the other national teams and invest in the development of Ghana football instead of limiting its expenses to just the Black Stars.



“They need to circulate everything when it comes to the finances. The national team belongs to the country so if they can spread it to the other national teams, not only men’s football but women’s football as well because the money is for the country. Everything that belongs to the country must be enjoyed by everyone” he said.







