Sports News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Football without supporters is totally empty – Hearts of Oak coach

The Super Clash was without fans

Interim Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Nii Noi has opened up on playing behind closed doors against their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw by the Phobians in the outstanding matchday 14 game of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking after the game, the coach expressed that lack of supporters at the stadium affected his outfit, saying football without supporters is totally empty.



Asked if playing behind closed doors affected his outfit, the coach said, “Supporters without such a nice match definitely, supporters without football is totally empty, nothing profitable about it”



Captain Fatau Mohammed also put the icing on the cake and said, “As coach said, playing without fans is very difficult because when they are there they do give us motivation and stuffs so without them is not easy” he said.