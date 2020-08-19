Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Football will return soon – Akufo-Addo assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to lift the ban on contact sports which includes football once it's safe for all individuals involved.



Since mid-March, professional football in the country has been on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The GFA were not initially hopeful of getting exemption to finish the 2019/2020 season but their proposal was turned down by the government.



Expectations were that the president was going to lift the ban on contact sports in his last address but that also did not materialize.



In an interview with Takoradi-based Skyy FM, Akufo-Addo professed his love for the sports and said that he misses the game like everyone else.



But the president added that he is not going to risk the lives of Ghanaians at the expense of football.



He assured that once the experts advise that it is safe for football to be played, he would lift the ban.



““Everybody knows I love football and the suspension has also affected me but it will be back very soon,” President Akuffo Addo told Skyy Power FM.



“I don’t want to do anything that will hurt Ghanaians. I believe in one step at a time so gradually football will be back,” he noted.



Meanwhile, the GFA have set October 9, 2020 as the tentative date for the start of the 2020/2021 season.

