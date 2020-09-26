Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Football restart: Gov’t to pay for coronavirus testing of players - Dr Aboagye Dacosta

Government has given the green light for football activities to commence next month

Dr Aboagye Dacosta the leader of the Risk Communication for COVID-19 National Response Team says government will bear the cost of testing for Premier League and Division One league players before the commencement of the 2020/21 football season.



Government has given the green light for football activities to commence next month with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols amid the pandemic.



According to Dr Aboagye Dacosta, the Ghana Football Association presented a proposal to the COVID-19 taskforce team on the safe return of football amid the pandemic which was approved by government thus the decision to allow football restart next month.



He confirmed in an interview on Happy 98.9 that government will take up the cost of testing of officials, players of the various teams before the season commences.



“Government will pay for the COVID-19 testing of the players of the Division and Premier League players”, he told Ohene Bampoe-Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“We were engaged with the GFA, Sports Ministry before we sent our report to the government on the resumption of football. Now the Sports Ministry and the NSA must put in place measures to ensure the 25 per cent of the supporters will be at the stadium.



“The GFA, Sports Ministry should come out with the guidelines they presented on the COVID-19 protocols when they start the league”, he added.



The Ghana Football Association following the directive from government has announced that the 2020/21 Ghana football season will commence in November.





