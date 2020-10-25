Sports News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Football is poorer without you – Fans reacts to the death of Stephen Owusu

Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu is confirmed dead at age 37

Ghanaian football fans, like many football fans around the world, have been reacting to the death of former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu.



A lot of people in the football fraternity have been left in shock when the forward died over the weekend at age 37.



His sister, Abigail Comfort Owusu via Facebook broke the news to the media on Saturday, October 24, 2020.



Owusu died after battling with a long illness which left him bedridden for some time after contracting an illness in Kenya.



His sister who was left in shock posted a photo collage of the player with the caption ‘Fare thee, my brother’.



Having played a vital role for Tusker FC to clinch the Kenyan Premier League title and the FKF Shield Cup in 2016, the Kenyans and top clubs in the league have now taken to Twitter to remember the striker.





Football is poorer without you. Thank you for the many memories.

Rest in Peace Stephen Owusu ???? pic.twitter.com/zuRgFsVKzI — Herbert Mwachiro (@HerboTawa) October 24, 2020

I've seen a few tweets announcing Stephen Owusu's death. I didn't want to believe it. But I gather he has rested. That header against Bandari in Machakos that ensured we remain in the hunt for the league in 2016 will never be forgotten. Shine on your way Owusu. — Japheth Mutinda (@JaphMutinda) October 24, 2020

We have received with great shock the sad news of the passing away of our former striker Stephen Owusu.



Owusu was a committed and hard working player during his time at the club and his demise is a massive blow not only to his family but also to the football community. pic.twitter.com/UTOWaHe0Y3 — WAZITO FOOTBALL CLUB (@wazitofc) October 25, 2020

We are saddened by the passing on of former @tusker_fc, Nairobi Stima and @wazitofc forward Stephen Owusu.



Our deepest condolences to his family and friends ????.@FKFPLG pic.twitter.com/2r0Gs0s7aS — Bandari Football Club (@bandariofficial) October 25, 2020

We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of former Nairobi Stima, Tusker and Wazito FC Forward Stephen Owusu.



May His soul rest in eternal peace.#WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/oozZcZYjZd — Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) October 24, 2020

