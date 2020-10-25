You are here: HomeSports2020 10 25Article 1092808

Sports News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Football is poorer without you – Fans reacts to the death of Stephen Owusu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu is confirmed dead at age 37 Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu is confirmed dead at age 37

Ghanaian football fans, like many football fans around the world, have been reacting to the death of former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Owusu.

A lot of people in the football fraternity have been left in shock when the forward died over the weekend at age 37.

His sister, Abigail Comfort Owusu via Facebook broke the news to the media on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Owusu died after battling with a long illness which left him bedridden for some time after contracting an illness in Kenya.

His sister who was left in shock posted a photo collage of the player with the caption ‘Fare thee, my brother’.

Having played a vital role for Tusker FC to clinch the Kenyan Premier League title and the FKF Shield Cup in 2016, the Kenyans and top clubs in the league have now taken to Twitter to remember the striker.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter