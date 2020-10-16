Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Football fans in Kumasi mourn Yakubu Moro

The late President of Berekum Arsenals, Alhaji Yakubu Moro

The passing of Alhaji Yakubu Moro, President and financier of first division side Berekum Arsenals, has been sadly received by football-loving fans across the country, particularly Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region.



The vociferous football administrator died onThursday at the Ridge hospital in Accra, after a protracted illness.



On Friday, a day after his demise, messages of condolences have been pouring out from football-loving fans to the family and friends of the deceased.



Early morning sports programmes on radio in the Garden city, have been dedicated to the memory of the departed astute football manager.



Voice notes of some of his interviews and sayings have been replayed on the airwaves all in commemoration of his death.



Serial sports callers took over the airwaves and remembered the legacies and achievements of the dead sports enthusiast.



Meanwhile, clubs in the country including Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, Ashanti Gold, among others have also condolences to the relations of their departed colleague.



Late Moro, whose age was not immediately known will be laid to rest today in line with Islamic rites.



Under the leadership of late Moro, Berekum Arsenals stormed the premier league in 2000 and stayed on until 2013, when they got relegated.



Before then, they made history of reaching the second round stage of the CAF confederation competition in 2006.

