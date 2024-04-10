You are here: HomeSports2024 04 10Article 1925350

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans clash with Arsenal supporters over Saka's disallowed penalty against Bayern Munich

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Image of the Saka-Neuer penalty incident Image of the Saka-Neuer penalty incident

Some football fans and Arsenal fans have clashed on social media over Arsenal's disallowed penalty against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Referee Glenn Nyberg waved off a last-minute penalty for Arsenal after Bukayo Saka got tripped by Manuel Neuer in the box.

Many neutrals believe Saka ran into the goalkeeper, forcing the contact, and thus the Swedish referee made the right call.

However, Arsenal fans argue that Neuer had his leg out and intentionally tripped Saka in the situation, hence, a penalty should have been given.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand sided with the Arsenal fans, stating that the Gunenrs should have been awarded the penalty.

“How has that not been given? I can't believe that it has not been given with VAR," he told TNT Sports.

“Saka was the most dangerous player for Arsenal; he's running through there - that is a penalty. I'm in the stadium, I can't believe it, I'm walking around in disbelief and I've got my arms on top of my head!" he added.

Arsenal settled for a two-all draw against Bayern at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the tie.

The second leg is set for Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Allianz Arena.

Checkout some reactions below





















EE/EK

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment