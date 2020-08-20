Soccer News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Football fan Ledi Tamakloe travels from Aflao to Kumasi to sign Free Nyantakyi petition

Yao Ledi Tamakloe is a supporter of ex-GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi

A football fan has travelled all the way from Aflao to Kumasi just to sign the petition to government for the exoneration of former Ghana FA President.



Hon Yao Ledi Tamakloe travelled from Aflao to Kumasi on Wednesday to sign the Free Nyantakyi Movement petition which is gathering steam and momentum.



Last week, a petition by Ghanaian football clubs to get President Akufo-Addo to pardon former FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi was started.



Premier, Division One, Women's football clubs as well as the regional FA blocks have signed "Free Kwesi Nyantakyi movement" petition to the Ghanaian leader asking for clemency for the former FIFA Council member



The clubs want the state to jettison the legal action against the former CAF vice-president, who is serving a life-time ban by FIFA.



The Ghanaian football clubs including giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko want President Akufo Addo to invoke his prerogative of mercy under Article 72 of the Constitution to withdraw the legal suit against the former FA boss.



Ghana’s former football president Kwesi Nyantakyi is serving a life-time ban after being found guilty of bribery and corruption.



FIFA’s ethics committee banned Nyantakyi 'for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level'.



The committee found Nyantakyi guilty of 'conflicts of interest', 'bribery and corruption' and 'commission' after being caught on camera accepting bribes.



In June 2018, a documentary by controversial investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was broadcast showing hidden camera footage of Ghanaian officials allegedly taking bribes, including Nyantakyi.



Nyantakyi was accused of requesting $11 million (9.3 million euros) to secure government contracts.



The revelations rocked Ghana, where football is the national sport and which prides itself as being a stable democracy in an often turbulent region.



Mr Nyantakyi, who insists he is innocent, is fighting his case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

