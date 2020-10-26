Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Football family turn up at late Alhaji Yakubu Moro’s one-week observation

Alhaji Yakubu Moro died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Ridge hospital

The football industry was heavily represented at the One-week observation of the late Alhaji Yakubu Moro, former President of Division One League side Berekum Arsenals.



The ceremony took place on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Berekum in the Bono Region of Ghana.



General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), led the delegation. He was accompanied by Executive Council members Kingsley Osei Bonsu and Nana Sarfo Oduro.



Others included Takyi Arhin, a former CEO of Berekum Arsenals, Nana Kwame Nketia, President of Berekum Chelsea, William Asare Mensah, CEO of New Edubiase United FC, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, Ralph Gyambrah and his Regional Executives and representatives of Premier, Division One and Juvenile League clubs.



Under his tenure, Berekum Arsenals were promoted to the Ghana Premier League in 2000 and stayed in the elite division for 13 years. He also led the club to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2006 where they were eliminated in the second round by Angolan giants Petro Atletico.



Final Funeral rights will be held on November 22, 2020.

