Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Football deserves more attention from government – GFA Boss

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has said football deserves more attention from government following the enormous positive impact it has on the economy.



Speaking in interview with 3Sports, he said that the Executive Council has put together a five-member committee to support its argument with a document in the coming months.



“Our executive council having realized that we have not been given the needed attention, we decided to form a five-member Committee to put a document together to tell us the contribution of football towards the national economy and this is a process we have started”.



Mr Okraku stressed that he believes football has what it takes to make Ghana a stronger brand.



“We believe that we deserve more attention, we believe that we belong to a special group that has the capacity to reposition the brand called Ghana in a much stronger way” he indicated.





