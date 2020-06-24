Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Football could return in September - Dr Nsiah-Asare

The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has set football’s restart date for September 2020 as the country prepares to return back to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Competitive Football has been halted since March this year due to the CoronaVirus pandemic. There are agitations among connoisseurs of the game for football to resume most especially after the NPP’s Parliamentary primaries last weekend and plans already underway to start the EC’s mass voter registration exercise.



Dr Nsiah Asare who is also the Presidential Advisor on Health says government plans to ease restrictions in phases and he told Kumasi based Fox FM that “It is possible football resumes in September”.



He explained that “The first phase will end on 31st July, and we will get to know when the next phase will begin in the course of our measures on COVID-19”.



The lack of activity on the competitive front has hit the local football clubs financially.



With their situation not easing anytime soon, requests have been made through the Ghana FA to the government to offer some support to them to ameliorate their conditions.



The GFA itself has not been spared from any pressure. Amid monetary requests from club administrators, others have also demanded the country’s football governing body take a definite stance on the fate of the suspended 2019-20 season.



The GFA however has set a June 30 deadline to communicate a final decision, but even before that Dr Nsiah Asare has advised the country’s football governing body to scrap the suspended season and start anew.



“It will be fair to end this season (2019/20) and begin a new season if only the Ghana Football Association will agree to it” he told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

