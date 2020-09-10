Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Football could have returned amid coronavirus pandemic if Mahama was president - NDC

Dickson Kyere-Duah, the NDC Communicator for Sports on their 2020 manifesto has said that football would have been in session by now if their presidential candidate John Mahama was in power.



Football activities have been suspended in the country since March this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The government as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus is still yet to lift its restrictions on contact sports despite opening the other sectors of the economy and social life with strict adherence to COVID-19.



According to Kwabena Kyereh, the incumbent government has shown no commitment to the development of football in the country reason why ban on football is still in place.



“If it had been John Mahama on the seat now, we would have been playing football by now. Nana Akufo-Addo and Sports Minister have shown that they have no commitment for Sports in the country”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9.



He went further to say that government, already failed to handle and punish culprits of the Anas exposé which was its first big task as it came into power.



“If you could recall, when Nana came to power the first issue he was confronted with was the Anas exposé. We were looking at whether if government will persecute those who were involved to face the the law. They were supposed to strengthen the FA but rather they choose to collapse it”.



The government hopes to ease restrictions on football in its subsequent update on measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.





