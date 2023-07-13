Food, music and dance on display as Agyemang-Badu hosts young players in his luxurious mansion

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

A section of players from the Right to Dream Academy paid a courtesy call on former Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu at his residence in Accra on Thursday, July 13.



The visit was to have pep talks with the players and encourage them to work hard and attain success in their careers.



Agyemang-Badu shared fond moments with the team where they had breakfast, a dancing competition, and an autography section he signed jerseys presented to him.



The team also presented the former Black Stars midfielder with a beautiful plaque in appreciation for being an inspirational role model to the youth in football and education.



The 32-year-old had a remarkable stint with the Black Stars, appearing in over 70 international matches, including five AFCONs and one World Cup in Brazil in 2014. He was also a key member of the glorious Black Satellites squad that conquered the world in 2009.



He recently declared that he has not retired from club football but is still on the move awaiting offers that come.



The Right to Dream Academy (RTD) which was started in 1999 has graduated 282 students, and since 2007, Right to Dream has produced over 157 graduates playing professional football globally.







