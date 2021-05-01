Folivi set to crush opponent for title on ‘May Day Akotoku Fight Night’

Boxing News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

The stage is set for 13 mouth-watering bouts dubbed “May Day Akotoku Fight Night” to get underway at the Lebanon House boxing arena in Accra tonight.



Organised by Euroka Boxing Promotions, the night would witness some of the fast-rising boxing sensations engage each other for the bragging rights and titles at stake.



Top on the list would be the National and West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) super middleweight championship between Mawuli Folivi and Eliasu Sulley.



Folivi, following his recent exploits, has been tipped to become Ghana’s next boxing champion and household name and expected to put up a show on the night.



Speaking ahead of the fight, the new boxing sensation Folivi, in few words said, he would silent his opponent and urged Ghanaians to be present at the Lebanon House to witness his rise.



“Just come early and witness me take down my opponent as there would be no mercy on the night at all,” he stated.



Other fights on the night include a national super welterweight title between Musa Lawson and Collison Korley.



World-rated Manyo Plange will square off with Raymond Commey in a bantamweight clash; Sheriff Seidu will face Enoch Lamptey in a super featherweight contest, while Osumanu Haruna go against John Dugu in a heavyweight duel.



Abram Afful will meet Moses Lartey in a welterweight contest, while Michael Osumanu Osunla faces off with Cudjoe Darah in a middleweight clash.



Richard Fenyi will face Odartey Lamptey in a lightweight contest as Dan Gorsh meets Kofi Atanga in a bantamweight contest.



John Koudeha from Togo will meet Ghana’s Niamou Aziz Samson in the international middleweight contest, while Abdul Ali clashes with Francis Mensah in the light heavyweight contest.



Another light heavyweight contest would engage Jacob Dickson and Jones Quarshie.



Announcing the pairings for the night, match-maker Rashid Williams, aka Believer, advised boxers and fans to be on time as the bouts would begin at 6pm.



He also announced the rates for the event as GH¢50 for ringside and GH¢20 for the popular stand with tickets available at the gates.