Folarin Balogun: Meet the Nigerian striker who has scored more goals than Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Sports News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American-born Nigerian, Florian Balogun is flying in the Ligue 1 and has become topical after outscoring Paris Siant Germans' star-studded trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.



The Stade Reims forward is not only outscoring the trio on the top scorer's chat but made sure PSG was one of his victims this season.



He netted a stoppage-time equalizer for Stade Reims in their one-all draw at the Parc de Princes on January 29, 2023.



The Arsenal loanee is showing no sign of slowing down as he started February, with a hattrick against Lorient in a 4-2 victory.



His treble in the game took his tally to 14 goals in the league, putting him a goal above Mbappe, two goals above Neymar, and five more than Messi.



He has also climbed the ladder in Europe, becoming the third-highest league scorer behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland(25 goals) and Tottenham's Harry Kane who has 16 goals.



The 21-year-old now has a shot at two prestigious awards: the Ligue 1 golden boot and the European Golden boot.



The Nigerian Football Federation may have yet another 'goal monger' to add to the Super Eagles' attack if they are able to lure the striker to switch nationality.



He could play for three countries



Florian Balogun was born in the United State of America to Nigerian parents before his family emigrated to London when he was 2 years old.



He grew up in London where he joined Arsenal's Hale End Academy to begin his football career.



Balogun is therefore eligible to play for USA, England, or Nigeria. Currently, he is yet to make a senior national team appearance after representing England and USA at the Youth level.



Promotion to Arsenal first team



He was promoted to Arsenal's first team in 2020, making his debut in the Europa League.





Move to Stade Reims



After a short loan spell at Middlesbrough in the last final half of 2021/2022, he was loaned out against Stade Reims at the start of the 2022/2023 season.