Floodlight controversy affected our concentration vs Olympics - Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman FC head coach Maxwell Konadu has revealed that the floodlight controversy affected concentration against Great Olympics in their Ghana Premier League match week 9 game.



Despite conceding an early goal, the Dade boys rallied back to secure a 2-1 victory against the Samreboi-based club at the Accra Sports Stadium.



However, the match was marred by controversy as there was no arrangement for floodlights. As darkness descended, the floodlights remained off, resulting in a delay of over 30 minutes in the second half.



Following the game, the former Asante Kotoko gaffer explained that the home side's advantage in the second half, which led to their victory, was partly due to the light issues, which affected his team's performance.



“It was a keenly contested game. We took the lead and in the second half Great Olympics came out stronger and equalised. We were in this back and forth until darkness started falling.



“We were complaining to the officials to do something about it. To some extent [the lights issues] affected our concentration a bit.”



Despite the defeat, Nsoatreman are still second on the league table with 16 points - with a game in hand - while Great Olympics are third with 15 points.