Flight oxygen failure, fainted players: How Gambian players escaped disaster during trip to Ivory Coast

Sports News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Gambia national team survived a near-disaster after the oxygen in their flight from Gambia to Ivory Coast failed while on board to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to Gambian journalist, Sané Malang, some players fainted due to a lack of oxygen on the plane.



The plane was forced to make a return to Gambia following the situation and two players have been left traumatized as a result.



A report by First Mag+ suggested the disturbing situation occurred due to the small size of the plane.



Sané Malang in a recent tweet on X(formerly Twitter) has reported that Ivory Coast has sent Air Ivoir to transport the Gambian delegation to Yamoussoukro.



"Air Ivoir sent a new plane which has already arrived in Gambia to transport the Gambian delegation to Yamoussoukro."



Gambia are in Group C for the tournament that is set to kick off on January 13, 2024.



They will begin their campaign against Senegal on Monday, January 16 before facing Guinea and Cameroon in the last two group stage matches.





EE/EK