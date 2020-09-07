Flashback: You are stupid – Asamoah Gyan replies Songo

Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, had a fall out with popular TV host Patrick Osei Agyemang known as 'Country Man Songo' over the latter’s attack on him and his teammates following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Congo on Thursday, 7 September 2017.



The Adom TV presenter went hard on the Black Stars players after their AFCON qualification drawn game with Congo describing them as “foolish” and “unpatriotic”.



Asamoah Gyan, who was the leader of the team at that time labeled the sports journalist as a "negative thinker" in his response to Country Man Songo.



“Some people were born to be negative thinkers and always wish for something bad to happen to get themselves going. It is unpatriotic and unnationalistic for anyone to wish for something bad to happen to the state simply because he will have people to lash at.”







“…I don’t blame him. I blame those behind the show because they make money from it and do not care about the development of the state”



“They allow such a stupid guy to always go on the radio or television to talk foolishly. For him to have gone on television to call Black Stars players as a fool is unfortunate. He is rather the biggest fool,” Gyan angrily hit back.



Read the full story originally published on August 26, 2018 on GhanaWeb



Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has hit back at controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo) over the latter’s scathing attack on the Black Stars players following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Congo.



Gyan has responded to Songo’s rants describing him as a stupid person who dwells on negativity to thrive, blaming his employers for not restraining him from perpetrating his act of foolishness.



It will be recalled that Songo on the Monday edition of the award winning Fire for Fire show, descended heavily on players of the Black Stars describing them as “foolish” and “unpatriotic”.



His comments seem to have irked the skipper of the team who has also “fired” back at the Adom TV journalist.



“Some people were born to be negative thinkers and always wish for something bad to happen to get themselves going. It is unpatriotic and unnationalistic for anyone to wish for something bad to happen to the state simply because he will have people to lash at.



“In every country, we have builders of the state and destroyers. That particular guy (Songo) is a destroyer. He does not care about positive news. He only dwells on negativity, Gyan said in an interview with Hot FM



An incensed Gyan further added that “I don’t blame him. I blame those behind the show because they make money from it and do not care about the development of the state”



“They allow such a stupid guy to always go on the radio or television to talk foolishly. For him to have gone on television to call Black Stars players as a fool is unfortunate. He is rather the biggest fool,” Gyan angrily hit back.



The Black Stars have arrived home from Congo in a plane believed to have been chartered by Asamoah Gyan after the government failed to honour its promise of flying them back in a chartered flight.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.