Flashback: Palmer’s CAS case doesn’t worry me – Kurt Okraku

play videoKurt Okraku is president of the Ghana Football Association

Earlier this yeat Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association was convinced that the CAS case involving the FA and Tema Youth boss Wilfred Kweku Osei will not be a watershed moment for Ghana football as some sought to potray.



Speaking to GhanaWeb in May this year, Kurt said he does not lose sleep over the case.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program, Kurt said that he is prepared for any ruling.



“It’s a case involving Palmer and the association and it is what it is. If CAS gives a ruling, we’ll go by the ruling. Again you can't change today’s date. When the sea becomes rough, fishes don’t gee”. He said.





And the latest ruling by CAS which gives victory to the Ghana Football Association seem to have vindicated the stance of Kurt all along.



Palmer was seeking redress from the Court of Arbitration for Sports after he was barred from the contesting last year’s GFA elections by the Normalization Committee.



Palmer was found culpable of breaching some articles of the the GFA’s statutes.



The grounds for his disqualification are comments he made on Citi FM which suggested that Ghana’s failure to make the 2018 World Cup is because the government failed to make ‘unclassified payments’ and his failure to pay a 10% fee to the GFA on the sale of Gabriel Laveh and Joseph Paintsil.



Palmer was praying CAS to annul the GFA elections and organize a fresh one.



He was seeking clearance of his name and reinstatement of his candidature.



But as it turned out, after eleven months of legal tussle, Palmer returned home with nothing to show for it.



The ruling also means Kurt will see out his four-year mandate until a new election is held in 2023.







