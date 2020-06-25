Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flashback: How Kwesi Nyantakyi was smuggled out of CID headquarters

Unless maybe you are not a Ghanaian, you will know about the story of Kwesi Nyantakyi and how he lost all his football portfolio's in the aftermath of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose. Two years ago, the former GFA President was the most wanted man in Ghana after he was secretly captured on tape making incriminating statements in the Anas Aremeyaw #Number12 documentary.



The then CAF Vice President was out of the country when the documentary which focused on some corrupt acts within Ghana Football was aired.



The then GFA president had among other things, peddled President Akufo-Addo’s name in a $5 million government deal.



Nyantakyi after the airing of the documentary was declared wanted by the Criminal Investigations Department and later flew to Ghana for interrogation. Days after the interrogation was scheduled, media personnel gathered at the CID headquarters in their numbers to catch a glimpse and interview the embattled lawyer.



After hours of waiting, an official a CID PRO came out to brief the media in a bid to make way for Kwesi Nyantakyi’s peaceful exit. Whiles Sheila Buckman who works at the Public Affairs Unit of the Police was playing her diversion tactics, Nyantakyi was quietly whisked into a car.



Before the media could figure out the plan of the police, the car carrying Nyantakyi sped off but Ghanaweb managed to catch a glimpse of how things unfolded.



Read the full story originally published on 23 May 2018 on Ghanaweb



Watch video below



