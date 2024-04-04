Fixing fundamentals of Ghana football starts with Ghanaman Soccer Centre – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Oktaku has stressed the important role the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence plays in the development of football in the country.



According to him, the vision of fixing the country’s football fundamentals starts at the technical centre.



Kurt Okraku disclosed this when he paid a working visit to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence located at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.



“I want to thank you for your dedication to the vision of the Football Association: The vision of "fixing the fundamentals" indeed starts at the technical centre where all our administrative and technical training takes place," Kurt Okraku said as quoted on the GFA website.



The Ghana FA capo continued, “I also use this opportunity to thank two of our longest-serving staff members at the Centre, Mr. Augustus Addico and Mr. John Ogoe Baidoo, for their selfless service to the centre during the period they served our football community."



Mr. Okraku since becoming GFA president has taken steps to improve the centre.



His administration is working towards transforming the training hub at the centre into a world-class facility.