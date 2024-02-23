Five talented Black Queens players to watch out for in Zambia clash

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens are on the verge of securing a first-ever qualification to the Olympic Games after six attempts.



The Women's national team have never qualified for the competition but are now an inch closer to history after eliminating Guinea and Benin in the previous rounds to set up a final-round tie against Zambia.



The Black Queens host the Copper Queens today, February 23, 2024, in the first leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Zambia for the second leg on Wednesday, February 27, 2024.



With the game set at 17:00 GMT, Ghanaians will be counting on some key players to lead the team to a resounding victory and boost their chances of qualifying.



Here are five players to watch



Doris Boaduwaa



Doris Boaduwaa is one of the most exciting talents in the squad. The ŽFK Spartak Subotica forward has been one of Ghana's reliable goal-scoring sources since her debut in 2022.



The 21-year-old established herself as one of the best female footballers in the country during her time at Hasaacas Ladies.



She played a pivotal role in the team's second-place finish in the 2021 CAF Women's Champions League, earning subsequent nominations for CAF Young Player of the Year and CAF Interclub Player of the Year.



Evelyn Badu



Evelyn Badu is a midfielder who plays for Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL. She is arguably the biggest talent in the Black Queens squad currently.



Badu is highly rated as one of the best female talents in Africa after winning CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year and CAF Young Player of the Year in 2022.



The former Hasaacas Ladies player's performance in the 2021 CAF Women's Champions League is so far the best after two editions.



She won player of the tournament, top scorer of the tournament, and best player of the group stage while appearing in the team of the tournament.



Freda Ayisi



Former Arsenal and Leicester midfielder Freda Ayisi is set to make her Black Queens debut tonight.



The England-based player switched nationalities to play for Ghana after a successful conversation with Black Queens' head coach, Nora Hauptle.



The Charlton Athletic midfielder is an internet sensation who has gone viral on numerous occasions with her freestyle videos.



She has built a cult following on social media by showing off football skills, which are difficult to pull off.



Jennifer Cudjoe



Jennifer Cudjoe, nicknamed Kaka, is one of the few experienced players in the squad.



The 29-year-old has played for several clubs since leaving Hasaacas Ladies in 2014.



She is currently a player for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark. Despite playing for the Black Maidens and the Black Princesses in the early stages of her career, she made her Black Queens debut in 2023 at the age of 28 after turning down many call-ups.



She has been a key addition to the team since her debut, contributing to their qualification for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.



Jacqueline Owusu



Real Sociedad Femenino midfielder Jacqueline Owusu is another big name to watch in tonight's game.



She joined the Spanish outfit during the 2023 summer transfer, signing a two-year deal.



She has had steady progress in her career since playing in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup held in Costa Rica.



