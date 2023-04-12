Five takeaways from Stephen Appiah's 'explosive' interview

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is not one of the ex-players who have a reputation for expressing strong opinions on issues relative to the running of Ghana football.



Tornado as he is fondly called usually shies away from these kinds of topics or in cases when he is pushed by interviewers opts for generalizations and ‘safe’ answers.



His latest interview with Sunyani-based Sompa FM was however different. This time around Appiah by his own standards, went for the jugular, letting out what looked like emotions that have been bottled up for years.



Appiah, in this ‘explosive’ interview, spoke about his frustrations with the system and the seeming lack of appreciation of the role of ex-footballers in the administration of football.



Below are five things, GhanaWeb picked from the interview



Football is managed by ex-players not grammar



Stephen Appiah revealed his frustrations with the low representation of ex-footballers at the top level of the football ladder.



Appiah said that ex-players have the connections and network needed to develop the spot.



“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learned something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak.



“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.



Spent personal funds on Black Stars



Stephen Appiah revealed that there were times when he had to spend his personal funds to foot the cost of the flight and bonuses of Black Stars players.



"One thing that is painful is that some of us we are very humble. But when you know your value, you don't want to do certain things or mingle with certain people. We all want to help because we have helped before even if it wasn't enough," he said.



"There was a time everybody(players) had no interest in playing for Black Stars. There was a time I had to pay for players' plane tickets to Ghana and there was a time I paid winning bonuses," he added.



Hints at contesting GFA top job



Appiah dropped hints that running the FA Presidential seat is something that he has given thought to.



According to Appiah, the best way to save Ghana football is by having ex-footballers running the show.



“I hope that one day, maybe not necessarily Stephen Appiah, I hope one day; one of us will get to lead and we will all support,” he stressed.



Unhappy with state of football



Stephen Appiah also highlighted what he contends to be the ills with Ghana football. Appiah believes that Ghana football is not headed in the right direction.



“So if I sit back today and see how things are being done, you ask yourself why should you venture into football but we hope that one-day things will improve.



Biggest national team regret



Stephen Appiah said that not winning a trophy with Ghana ranks tops was the biggest regret of his national team career.



Appiah played in two World Cups with Ghana but reckons winning an AFCON would have been the icing on the cake.



Watch video below











