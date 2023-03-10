Five questions from Chris Hughton's first Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Friday, 10 March 2023

For the first time in a long while reception to the announcement of a Black Stars squad has been extremely calm and positive.



Many Ghanaians via social media are pleased with the squad list announced by new manager Chris Hughton for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



A section commended the manager for leaving some players out as they believed the players named in the list merit their invitation.



In as much as, the squad appears to be near perfect, there are some questions about the list that needs answers.



Here are five questions from Chris Hughton's squad



Why no Baba Rahman?



Reading defender, Baba Rahman who has been a constant feature in the Black Stars could not make the list for the Angola games.



He missed out on the squad for the first time in March 2022. The left-back's omission is said to be a result of a foot injury that has ruled him put Reading's last four games.



Is Kudus going to play as a forward or a midfielder?



Mohammed Kudus's position has been a major concern. The player is versatile and could play any position upfront and in midfield.



He has been involved in 21 goals, scoring 17 while being rotated among the positions upfront at Ajax. Hence, Hughton would have to decide which part of Kudus's game will suit his tactics.



The 22-year-old has proven himself to be a good goal scorer along with his incredible ball-carrying and dribbling skills depending on the position he is made to play.



Hughton would have some decisions to make in the two games against Angola.



How will he set up the team?



Chris Hughton has made seven changes to the squad that played at the World Cup in Qatar.



Although Hughton was the technical advisor to then-manager Otto Addo, he didn’t make the final decisions. Hence, it is difficult to tell how he would set up his team.



Regarding the changes he has made in the squad, it is anticipated that he set up a very distinctive side from the ones Otto Addo did.



Why no Ernest Nuamah?



Nordsjaelland winger Ernest Nuamah had been tipped as the next big thing to come out of Ghana.



The 19-year-old has huge potential and has already drawn interest from the top side like Olympique Marseille.



He has scored 8 goals and assisted 4 in 21 matches in all competitions this season. He is flying, hence, many anticipated that he could be named to the squad for the upcoming qualifiers.



Chris Hughton could explain the youngster's omission during his first engagement with the press before the first leg encounter.



The Ayews still got Black Stars' future?



The Ayew brothers, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew, were included in Hughton's squad for the doubleheader.



At age 33 and 31 respectively, some Ghanaians suggested that they would be phased out for the new school. The call-up, however, explains that they are still key components to the team and Chris Hughton counts on them.





