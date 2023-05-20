Five players who snubbed Ghana to play for the Netherlands

Sports News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Ghana is blessed with enormous talents. The Black Stars in recent times has seen the influx of Ghanaian players from the diaspora switch nationalities to play for the motherland.



Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, about eight players switched nationalities from different countries to play for Ghana.



However, some other players turned down the chance to play for the four-time African Champions.



Some of these players did not feel the need to play for the Black Stars despite having Ghanaian roots.



GhanaWeb takes a look at some 5 players who chose to play for the Netherlands instead of Ghana.



Memphis Depay



Born on February 13, 1994, in Moordrecht, Netherlands, is a highly acclaimed Dutch professional footballer. He plays as a forward for Atletico Madrid in La Liga and the Dutch national team. Although his father, Dennis Depay is Ghanaian, he decided to represent the Netherlands at the international level.



Cody Gakpo







Bearing a typical Ewe name, Cody Gakpo chose to represent the Dutch national team. The 24-year-old was born in Eindhoven, Netherlands.



He plays as a forward for Liverpool in the Premier League.



Gakpo, despite being of Ghanaian descent, decided to represent the Netherlands at the international level. He was one of the players Ghana had targeted before the World Cup in 2022.



Jeremie Frimpong:







The Amsterdam-born player is also another Dutch professional player of Ghanaian descent.



The 22-year-old primarily plays as a right-back. Frimpong began his career at Manchester City's academy and later moved to Celtic FC in Scotland.



He represented the Netherlands at the youth level and was named in their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



However, Frimpong has a big chance to switch nationalities and play for Ghana since he is yet to make 3 appearances for the Dutch team at the senior level.



Brian Brobbey







The Ajax Amsterdam striker is also another player who could possibly play for Ghana should he decide to switch nationalities.



The 21-year-old who played for the Netherlands at the youth level is yet to earn a call-up to the senior team.



Brobbey is still knocking on the doors of the Dutch team while Ghana looking for a goal-poacher like him.



Timothy Fosu-Mensah







The Manchester United Academy player was one of the players many were looking forward to seeing in Ghana colours, however, the defender rather fancied playing for the Dutch team.



The 25-year-old has played only 3 matches for the Netherlands and has not gotten a call-up in a long while.



He has played for several clubs, including Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen. Fosu-Mensah often visits Ghana but has not opened up about playing for the Black Stars.



