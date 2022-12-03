Five players who disappointed at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

After investing their time and effort in the Black Stars with the hope of putting Ghana on the map, football fans in Ghana were handed a big disappointment by the Black Stars as they exited the World Cup losing to bitter rivals Uruguay.



With a team that had a few players who play with some of the elite players in the World, a lot was expected from the Black Stars.



However, when it mattered most some of players failed to rise to the occasion and contributed to Ghana’s painful exit from the Mundial.



Here are 5 players who disappointed at 2022 World Cup:



Thomas Partey:



For a someone who plays for Arsenal in the Premier League a lot was expected from the midfielder. Partey was very instrumental in Ghana’s quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after scoring the all-important goal in the playoff. With the soul of the team trusted into his hands, Partey failed to attend the World Cup party. He was just a pale shadow of himself in all three matches. Partey’s presence was hardly felt in matches and it could easily be said that he barely created a chance or attempted to score.



The only time Baba Rahman seemingly had a good time in any game was his assist to Osman Bukari to score the consolation goal in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal. Baba Rahman was literally working from home in the Black Stars defense as he was the easiest link in the Ghana defense. The player who perhaps was trusted to do a better job than Gideon Mensah played virtually no role in the World Cup playoffs.



From being the villain in Ghana’s defeat to Portugal and becoming a hero against South Korea, Jordan Ayew’s performance was just a nine-day wonder in the Black Stars. The last son of the maestro got two assists against South Korea and was able to convince many that he is a changed man. But when he was trusted again to start against Uruguay, Jordan Ayew returned to default mode and failed to live up to expectation. Aside his assists, Jordan Ayew did not do much in Ghana’s team this time.



Despite scoring the first goal for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, Andre Ayew was a big flop in Ghana’s team at the tournament. After scoring his first goal, the Al-Sadd player’s presence was hardly felt in any game. Andre Ayew was ghosted in the game against South Korea and Uruguay. His penalty miss against Uruguay was the deal breaker for the Black Stars. He was unable to relish the revenge Ghanaians wanted over Uruguay.



Since the departure of Asamoah Gyan, Ghana has struggled to find a prolific striker to feel the boots of the ‘Baby Jet’. Many thought Inaki Williams would have been the right solution to Ghana’s striking problems but he did little in this game to live up to that expectation. Inaki seems to have failed to have any shot on target for Ghana in three games at the World Cup. He made good runs but his failure to score a goal at the tournament could see him forgotten by many just like Matthew Amoah.



