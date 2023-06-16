Five players who could help Ghana beat Madagascar in AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

As Ghana prepares to face Madagascar in a crucial AFCON qualifier, there are several players who possess the potential to make a significant impact and help the Black Stars secure a victory.



The Black Stars are scheduled to depart Ghana on Friday, June 16 to Madagascar for their penultimate match in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Coach Chris Hughton and his team are determined to secure a victory against Madagascar this weekend, which would confirm their qualification for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



Currently, the Black Stars are leading Group E, ahead of the Central African Republic (7 points), Angola (5 points), and Madagascar (1 point).



A win against the Islanders would secure their qualification for the 2023 AFCON with a game to spare.



Here are five players to watch out for:



Thomas Partey



As Ghana’s vice-captain, Partey's experience and versatility make him an important player to the Black Stars. His ability, vision, and accurate passing provide stability and creativity in midfield. He comes to the team after a good spell in the Premier League with Arsenal last season where they finished 2nd place.



Mohammed Kudus



The talented Ajax midfielder possesses great skills and intelligence. Kudus' ability to take on defenders, deliver incisive passes, and score goals make him a player capable of turning the game in Ghana's favor. Last season, the midfielder was able to score 18 goals in all competitions and scored twice as well at the World Cup.



Kamaldeen Sulemana



The young winger was impressive in the Premier League with his performances. Sulemana possesses incredible pace, dribbling skills, and an eye for goal. The Southampton winger ended the season on the high as he scored a brace for his side in the Premier League. He would be of good use to Hughton’s success against Madagascar.



Joseph Paintsil



Despite being one of the most in-form Black Stars player, Paintsil has enjoyed little game time in the national team. The versatile forward is known for his pace, technical ability, and goal-scoring instincts.



Paintsil's ability to move into opponent spaces and provide accurate crosses could prove instrumental in Ghana's quest for victory. With 32 goal contributions from last season, Paintsil is capable of being the game changer in Ghana’s game against Madagascar.





Abdul Salis Samed



The central defender is highly regarded for his strong physical presence in midfield. Samed's defensive prowess and ability to control the midfield will be vital in shutting down Madagascar's attacking threats. Additionally, his ability to contribute to attack gives Ghana more options. In the just-ended season, the midfielder was able to transform RC Lens from a mid-table team to finish in 2nd place in the French Ligue.

