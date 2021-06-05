Five players join Black Stars camp ahead of international friendlies

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Five players including Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew have joined the Black Stars team for preparations ahead of the international friendlies next week.



Ayew, Baba Abdul Rahman, Fatawu Issahaku, Samuel Owusu, and France-based Alexander Djiku joined their teammates in Cape Coast for training on Friday as the team prepares for the matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast.



The number of players in camp has now risen to 23 despite allowing the locally-based players to return to their clubs for matchday 28 games in the Premier League.



Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), and Gladson Awako (Great Olympics) were all released to join their clubs on Friday.



The Black Stars will play the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat on June 8 before hosting the Elephants of Ivory Coast in Cape Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021.



The Squad in camp:



Goalkeepers: Razak Abalora, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Ibrahim Danlad.



Defenders: Gideon Mensah, Andy Yiadom, Philemon Baffuor, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Agyei, Nicholas Opoku, Ismail Ganiyu (released), Alexander Djiku, Baba Abdul Rahman.



Midfielders: Emmanuel Lomotey, Kudus Mohammed, Baba Idrissu, Moro Salifu, Gladson Awako (released), Rashid Nortey (released), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



Strikers: Emmanuel Gyasi, Kwame Opoku, Joel Fameyeh, Jordan Ayew, Samuel Owusu.



