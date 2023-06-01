Five major talking points from Chris Hughton's squad to face Madagascar

Sports News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Typical of every Black Stars call-up, the latest squad announcement by coach Chris Hughton has generated some discussions on various media platforms.



Ghanaian football lovers have been discussing major aspects of the call-up, praising Chris Hughton for certain decisions and questioning the presence and absence of certain players.



As the debate continues, GhanaWeb highlights five key aspects of the call-up for the Madagascar game which will be played on June 18, 2023.



Here are five talking points



Where is Baba Iddrisu?



Baba Iddrisu’s absence from the team continues despite his consistently impressive form at club level for Real Mallorca.



The midfielder lost his place in the squad prior to the World Cup due to injury but has not had a look in since returning to full fitness and playing consistent football for Mallorca.



He has played 29 games so far 1,825 with one game remaining to end the season. Idrissu has played in 16 consecutive games in the La Liga since the start of the year.



Why no local representation?



Despite the consistent following and monitoring of the Ghana Premier League and Division One league, the handlers of the Black Stars deemed no Ghana-based player fit enough to make the 24-man squad.



The names of Abednego Tetteh, Hafiz Konkoni, and Sampson Eduku were floated as potential Black Stars players but none was deemed good enough to make the team.



Fans of the Ghana Premier League are questioning the need for the monitoring of the competition if the handlers of the team are not going to consider some of the players in it.



Okyere Wriedt ‘strange’ inclusion



The inclusion of the Holstein Kiel striker has shocked many as his goal-scoring record leaves much to be desired.



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt has netted 3 goals in 27 games for Bundesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel and many believe that the spot granted him could have been given to other teams.



Dede Ayew’s role



The presence of Andre Dede Ayew in the squad has been welcomed by many but the question that has arisen from it is the role he is going to play in the side.



Dede was not named in the matchday squad for the game against Angola in March 2023 and that generated huge controversy.



It remains to be seen if he will be given starting role or start the game on June 18 from the bench.



How will Ghana set up



The setup of the team has become topical as many believe that some new players like Ernest Nuamah have made just justifications for starting spots in the team.



Followers of the team are eager to see how the team will set up, especially with the return of Alidu Seidu at right back.



KPE