Five losers from Ghana's humiliating AFCON performance

Sports News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was an embarrassing outing for the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which is ongoing in Ivory Coast.



The team could not go past the group stage and shamefully bowed out of the competition with no wins in three games, drawing two, including throwing away a two-goal lead in a must-win game against Mozambique.



Ghana finished as the 7th worst side of the competition in the group stage, which is a huge dent on the side.



But more so, the ripple effect is not only on Black Stars as a footballing nation but some players who had a bad outing.



Here are some losers from Ghana's dreadful performance at the AFCON



Richard Ofori



Richard Ofori might have been in post as the first-choice goalie for Ghana for the last time after the two-all draw against Mozambique.



Although he had some good moments in the three games played, his bad moments overshadowed the good, and his indecisiveness in the final game cost Ghana a qualification to the knockout phase.



It is difficult to unsee his mistake, which makes his return to the post unlikely.



Jordan Ayew



Jordan Ayew might well be on his way to losing his starting spot in the team after a below-par showing.



Despite scoring two goals and providing one assist, his performance as a whole handicapped the team's offensively.



Andre Ayew



Some Ghanaians have held the argument that Andre Ayew, who is one of the most revered players in Ghana's history, should be sidelined because of age. His performance at the AFCON might be proof that he is truly done and dusted.



It seems obvious that the AFCON 2023 is his last.





Salisu Mohammed



Salisu Mohammed is one of the highly-rated defenders in the squad, hence, he started all three games and played a full 90 minutes in all of those.



However, the AS Monaco man did not live up to his best at the tournament and has his name as one of the worst performers.



Chris Hughton



Chris Hughton took over the Black Stars job with a great reputation of doing a decent job at Newcastle United and famously qualifying Brighton to the Premier League and retaining their spot.



But at the Black Stars, he had a different story altogether. The abysmal performance of his team at the AFCON was the deal breaker for the GFA who dismissed him.





EE/EK