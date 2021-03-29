Five lessons from Ghana versus Sao Tome game

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The senior national soccer team, Black Stars defeated Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 in the final round of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



France-based Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring after jumping high like a bird inside the box to head in a corner kick from the right taken by Kudus Mohammed on 12 minutes to give Ghana the lead.



Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew increased the tally to two from the spot kick before Rahman added the third in the second half.



Goalkeeper Razak Abalora gifted the visitors a goal after Jokceleny Fernandes Carvalho capitalized on a goalkeeping howler to grab a consolation.



Ghana end Group C as winners on 13 points and qualify alongside Sudan who dished out a 2-0 win over South Africa.



Here are the five things we learned



Playing AFCON qualifiers behind closed doors



The Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) directives that, fans will not be admitted to the match venues prevented Ghanaian supporters from trooping into the stadium in their numbers.



This is as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has wrecked the world. It was the first time Ghana played an AFCON qualifier behind closed doors and it was quiet weird as matches involving the Black Stars normally attract a chunk of spectators.



Baba Rahman redeemed himself against Sao Tome and Principe



After struggling against South Africa last Thursday, the on-loan Chelsea defender redeemed himself with an outstanding performance.



He scored his first international goal for the Black Stars since making his debut in 2014.



He was replaced in the second by Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim.



Nicholas Opoku and Ganiyu partnership blossom yet again



The partnership between Nicholas Opoku and Abdul Ganiyu glittered again when the Black Stars played Sao Tome and Principe.



The duo proved to be solid at the back just as they did against South Africa last Thursday.



Having make a case for themselves in the doubleheader, the likes of Mohammed Salisu who confirmed his decision to play for Ghana, Daniel Amartey, John Boye, Kasim Nuhu and others will be under pressure ahead of the AFCON tournament.



Opoku slot home Ghana’s first goal after jumping to convert a corner kick from Kudus Mohammed.



Razak Abalora makes strong case for Black Stars N.2 spot



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper made a strong case for himself after keeping the post for the Black Stars in the AFCON doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



He was impressive when Ghana Played South Africa and has put the icing on the cake with yet another good performance despite gifting the visitors a goal.



He is in contention to become the second choice goalkeeper for Ghana.



Gladson Awako shines on Black Stars debut



The Great Olympics captain did not disappoint when he came off the bench to make his competitive Ghana debut against Sao Tome and Principe.



He replaced Osman Bukari before the second half and was delight to watch.