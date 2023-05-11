Five former Black Stars players who look out of shape after retirement

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Footballers develop interesting looks and incredible physiques due to their constant training and diet discipline.



Looking and keeping fit is a major priority for footballers because they would need the energy to run across the length and breadth of the pitch for 90 minutes or more.



Regular training, gym sessions as well as regular diet checks however become thing of the past when most footballers bow out of the profession.



A few players are able to maintain the discipline to keep their bodies and fitness after retirement.



GhanaWeb takes a look at some Ghanaian footballers who look out of shape after retirement.



Asamoah Gyan



Former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan still has the desire to play at the age of 37 but his fatty looks won't let him.



Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer, prior to the 2022 World Cup, said he would like to play for the Black Stars.



The major concern that was raised by many was Asamoah Gyan's physique. Gyan did not get the desired call-up for the tournament.



Samuel Osei Kuffour



The former Bayern Munich defender and most decorated Ghanaian footballer currently fit his new career as an entrepreneur and a business mogul.



His abs are completely gone and one would think he has been a businessman all his life and never played football let alone been among Africa's great talents.



Nana Arhin Duah



Nana Arhin Duah is a Ghana Premier League legend. He played for Ashanti Gold and Asante Kotoko during his peak years.



He relocated to the USA after retirement. His physique seems to have become his less worry since retirement as he looks completely out of shape.



Emmanuel Osei Kuffour



Emmanuel Osei Kuffour is one of the most adored players in Ghana's football history. He is a GPL legend who played for Ebusua Dwarfs, Hearts of Oak, and Asante Kotoko.



He is currently in the USA and looks bloated.



Anthony Osei



Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Anthony Osei just like the former Kotoko players on the list is also based in the USA after retirement.



Osei is now out of shape and it would be difficult to believe he was once in post for Asante Kotoko.









EE/KPE