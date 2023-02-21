Five footballers whose death broke Ghanaians’ hearts

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

The inevitability of death is one construct of life that has been embraced by all. Every human being accepts and recognize that just as he or she was born so he or she will die.



Although it is common knowledge that everyone will exit the world, the mystery of not knowing when and how one will die makes it sickening and comes as a shock to loved ones.



The gravity of the shock and sadness of death is mostly influenced by the person’s standing in society, influence, popularity, among other factors.



Ghana have lost some great footballers over the years but there are a few whose demise evoked feelings of sorrow across the country.



Here are five players whose death shocked Ghanaians



Shamo Quaye



Hearts of Oak legend, Shamo Quaye mystifyingly passed away On November 30, 1997, while playing football.



He participated in a fun match in Tema after his return for holidays from Sweden after the 1906/97 season.



In the course of the game, Quaye was hit in the face by a ball and immediately fell down unconsciously. He died two days after he was rushed to the hospital.



Shamo Quaye died at age 26. He was the fan favourite during his time at Hearts of Oak.



He had two spells at Hearts of Oak, played for Suadi Arabian side Al Qadsiah FC, and Swedish side Umea FC.





Manuel Junior Agogo



Junior Manuel Agogo passed away in London on August 22, 2019, at age 40 after battling an illness.



Agogo played for the Black Stars between 2006 and 2009. He became a household name after his performance at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.



He scored 12 goals in 27 caps for the national team.



Robert Mensah



Robert Mensah is regarded as the greatest-ever Ghanaian goalkeeper. He passed away after being stabbed with a broken bottle at a bar in 1971.



He played for Ebusua Dwarfs, Sekondi Independence Club, Asante Kotoko, and Tema Textiles Printing.



He led Kotoko to their first now CAF Champions League title in 1970.



Christian Atsu



Christian Atsu passed away in February 2023 after his body was pulled out of his destroyed apartment in Turkey following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.



He was initially declared missing after the tragic incident on February 6 but was eventually found dead on February 18.



The deceased winger, who made 60 appearances for Ghana, scored 10 goals in his 11-year international career.



His last appearance came in 2019 when he played in the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



Christian Atsu is the only Ghanaian to have won the best player and best goal at AFCON, a feat he achieved in 2015.





Uriah Asante



The former Accra Hearts of Oak player is the second Ghanaian footballer to have died after collapsing on the football pitch or in training.



He was reported to have collapsed in training with his club, Etoile du Sahel in Tunisia, and died from a reported cardiac arrest.



Uriah Asante died at the age of 24, having spent two years with Accra Hearts of Oak.



