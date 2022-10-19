Five football stars who have been ruled out of 2022 World Cup due to injuries

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The congested fixtures of the major Europeans that have seen clubs play twice every seven games already have a devastating impact on footballers with major injuries being recorded at very alarming rates.



Players now have a day or two to rest after games as they strive to meet the timelines set for the ill-timed World Cup in Qatar.



Some major players have been ruled out of the World Cup and GhanaWeb captures the players below.



Ngolo Kante



The Chelsea star has been confirmed to be out of the World Cup and will not be present for Les Bleu who are hoping to defend their title.



The 31-year-old is expected to be out for more than four months which means he will miss the World Cup.



Diogo Jota



The Portuguese forward was ruled out of the tournament on Monday following a scan after his injury in the Premier League game against Manchester City.



The Liverpool forward is expected to spend quite a number of months on the sidelines due to a calf injury.



Georginio Wijnaldum



Wijnaldum received the bad news of his inability to play at the World Cup after sustaining an injury in AS Roma training.



It’s a long-term injury that will see him return in 2023.



Pedro Neto



The Wolverhampton star picked up an injury in their game against West Ham and has been confirmed to be out of the World Cup.



It is a further blow to Portugal who is already missing Diogo Jota. For Ghana, it is good news as the Black Stars will play Portugal in the opening group game of the tournament.



Ronald Araujo



The Barcelona centre-back underwent surgery on a thigh problem last month and he is expected to be sidelined for three months.



Meaning that Ronald Araujo will not be able to reach full fitness in time to be included in Uruguay’s World Cup roster and he is expected to return back to action early next year.



