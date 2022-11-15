Five facts about Black Stars' squad for 2022 World Cup that you need to know

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo announced his highly-anticipated final squad for the World Cup on Monday, November 16, 2022.



The German-based gaffer named 26 players as required by FIFA to represent Ghana at the soon-to-start tournament in Qatar.



Otto Addo has assembled arguably Ghana's best squad for the tournament, hoping to meet their target of reaching the semi-finals.



Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Here are five facts about Ghana's squad that you should know



Average age



The Black Stars have relatively one of the youngest squads for the World Cup with an average age of 26 years.





Debutants



24 out of the 26-man squad are all debutants including head coach, Otto Addo and his three assistants of Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani.





Old names



Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew are the only players who played at the World Cup before.



This will be Dede's third World Cup appearance while Jordan is set for his second.



Dede, who is the older brother of Jordan, made his World Cup debut in 2010. Jordan, on the other hand, made his debut in 2014.



Oldest player



Right-back Denis Frimpong Odoi is the oldest player in the squad. Born on May 27, 1988, Odoi is 34 years old.



He was born in Leuven, Belgium. Odoi, who made one appearance for Belgium, completed his nationality switch in 2022 and he is now set to make his debut at the World Cup.



Youngest player



Sporting Lisbon winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is the youngest player in Black Stars' World Cup squad.



Born on March 8, 2004, Issahaku is 18 years old and will become Ghana's youngest debutant at the World Cup if he features in any of the games.



The promising youngster together with Yussouf Mukouko and Gavi are the three 18-year-olds heading to the tournament.







