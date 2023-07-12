Five businesses owned by Ghanaian football legend Tony Yeboah

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ex-Ghanaian striker Anthony Yeboah is one of the most successful football exports to ever emerged from the county.



Nicknamed Yegoala, Tony Yeboah served the Black Stars from 1985 to 1997, playing 52 games and scoring 29 goals. He is the third all-time highest scorer for Ghana.



He was born and raised in Kumasi and thus began his football career at Kotoko Babies in the 1980s.



Yeboah played for some fairly popular European clubs including, Eintracht Frankfurt, Leeds United, and Hamburger SV.



He retired in 2002 after a one-year spell at Al-Ittihad.



Below are some businesses owned by Tony Yeboah



Yegoala Hotels



Tony Yeboah was one of the few Ghanaian players who invested his money into the hospitality industry.



The Yegoala Hotels was established in the year 1999 and was one of the popular hotels when it was established.



Tony Yeboah first started the hotel in the Ashanti Region before building another 3-star hotel in Dansoman, Accra.



Yegoala Night Club



Back in the day, the Yegoala Night Club was one of the best places for people to enjoy the nightlife. The former Leeds United player built one in Accra and Kumasi.



The nightclub was very busy as it hosted some of the biggest events back in the day.



Yegoala Night Club is still open although the nightclub is not as active as it was a decade ago.



Yegoala Football Club



Due to his love for football, Tony Yeboah put up a football club in Ghana. The Yegoala Football Club started in Ghana’s lower leagues.



Yegoala FC climbed through the lower ranks of the Ghana League into the first division.



At one point in time, the club had sponsorship from German kit manufacturer Puma.



However, after the club got to the Division One League, Tony Yeboah decided to sell the club after what he described as corruption on the part of referees.





He sold the team to a publisher and Member of Parliament for Manso-Nkwanta Constituency, Ashanti Region, Hon. Joseph Quarm.



Speaking in 2022, the player disclosed that he will make a return to football if the corrupt practices in Ghana's football end.



Yegoala Apartments



The Yegoala Apartments in East Legon is one of the thriving businesses that the ex-Ghana international has set up.



The company is into real estate as they sell out properties in one of the prime areas in Ghana’s capital.



Yegoala Apartments have a number of properties scattered in East Legon.



Businesses abroad



Despite living in Ghana, Tony Yeboah revealed that he also owns a few businesses in Europe.



Speaking in an interview in 2020, the ex-player noted that he loves to create opportunities for young people hence his decision to establish several businesses despite the economic difficulties.



Although he did not state the kind of investments he has abroad, Yeboah noted that it was a result of his businesses which is why he often has to travel to the United Kingdom to keep tabs on his business.



