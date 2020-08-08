Soccer News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Five Right to Dream Academy graduates reunite after league match in Sweden

The five graduates of Right to Dream Academy

Five Right to Dream Academy graduates reunited last week when Varbergs Bois FC hosted Ostersunds FK in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



The home had three Fofana Adama Gauche, who is Ivorian, Keanin Ayer and new signing Gideon Mensah.



Ostersunds fielded Sam Mensah and Frank Arhin.



The match at the Varberg Energi Arena ended 1-1.



Right to Dream now has over 20 players in the Scandinavian leagues with Danish Super Liga side Nordsjaelland owned by them.





