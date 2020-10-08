Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Five Ghanaian players who missed out on transfer window

The transfer window presents players who for some reason are unhappy with their clubs or perhaps want a new challenge to seek moves elsewhere.



These reasons could be playing time, title ambitions, financial and change of environment.



In the just-ended window, there were some Ghanaian players who were expected to trade clubs largely due to playing time.



But the window ended with some of them not making the moves and below are five of them.



Christian Atsu



After being declared surplus to requirement at Newcastle, it was expected that Christian Atsu will move to a new club where he will be afforded playing time.



He was linked with clubs in Scotland and Turkey but none materialized.

The only option available to him now is the Championship which is more of a downgrade for one of Ghana’s most important players.



Dede Ayew



Following his outstanding performance last year, Andre Ayew was tipped to make a jump to the English Premier League or move outside England.



The Black Stars captain appears to have outgrown the second tier of English football and it was expected of him to move to a top-level club.



The window, however, ended with the Black Stars captain staying with Swansea City.



Kwadwo Asamoah



Kwadwo has fallen down the pecking order at Inter Milan with game time now hard to come by.



If the rumours are anything to go by, Asamoah was proposed to quite a number of clubs but none of them signed him.



Even on the deadline day, he was reported to have terminated his contract with Inter Milan to force through a move to Turkey but it never happened.



He will now have to spend the rest of the season warming the bench at Inter Milan.



Baba Rahman



Chelsea’s forgotten man. Loan deals in Spain, Germany and France have witnessed an upturn in Rahman’s fortunes.



His career has been blighted by niggling injuries that have prevented the world from experiencing his great talent.



Rahman was expected to go on another loan but the window shut with him still stuck at Chelsea.



He could move to the Championship where he has been linked with Southampton.



Baba Idrissu



When his club Real Mallorca slumped into the second-tier of Spanish football, Baba was not expected to be part of them.



Despite a lacklustre season for Mallorca in the La Liga, Baba stood out and excelled greatly for the club.



He was once rumoured to be Atletico Madrid pick as Partey’s replacement but nothing came out.



He is set to spend the season at Mallorca.

