Five Ghanaian players headed for big summer transfer

Sports News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

In July 2020, a young soccer phenom wowed Ghanaians after making a tremendous move to The Netherlands. Mohammed Kudus, from Nima, a suburb of Accra, completed a 9 million euros plus bonuses and add-ons transfer.



The deal made him the most expensive teenager in the history of Ghana football. It remains to be seen whether the price will be surpassed but the certainty is that budding players have showcased their ability in the 2020/21 campaign and are on, for a big move this summer.



Other Ghanaians might look to be on the move to rekindle flailing careers. Haruna Mubarak has put together the top 5 Ghanaian transfers to expect this summer.



ALFRED DUNCAN



The Ghanaian midfielder has had a roving career in Italy after stints with Inter Milan, Sassuolo and Fiorentina and that would continue after he bid farewell to Cagliari president and the fans following the elapsing of his loan spell.



A sweet left foot, eye for defense splitting passes, and the ability to shoot from range are all in the locker of Duncan but lack of consistent minutes and injuries have curtailed the progress of the 28-year-old.



His move to Cagliari in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season was as a result of limited game time, four appearances for Fiorentina in the first round of the 2020/21 season.



But Duncan played a key role for Cagliari in their battle to escape relegation in the just ended Serie A season. They finished 16th on the league table with 37 points.



The midfielder is in talks with a couple of clubs in Italy and a move is expected to materialize soon. Duncan is keen to stay in Serie A to stake a claim for himself.



KAMALDEEN SULEMANA







“I know there is a bid from Ajax. And that’s what I can say. Unfortunately, I cannot answer further questions because I cannot go into deeper details. But there has been a bid,” those were the words of Kamaldeen, the young prodigy who is set to following the footsteps of Kudus to Ajax.



The 19-year old’s move from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland this summer is inevitable. I have been told that the transfer to Ajax is expected to be completed in next 72 to 96 hours.



He is expected to bolster the attacking firepower of the Eredivisie champions as they look to defend the league and the challenge for the UEFA Champions League.



The youngster plays as a left-winger, and has scored nine goals and provided six assists this season. The Right to Dream product has already been capped twice by Ghana’s national team, making his debut at the end of 2020 against Mali in an international friendly.



FATAWU ISSAHAKU







Fresh from having signed a deal with Nike and that got him a new set of apparel, Fatawu is on the brink of joining German club, Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee.



The youngster put up a stellar showing at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations held two months ago in Mauritania as he was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.



Previously linked with Dutch giants Ajax, Liverpool and German side Dortmund, the 17-year-old has set his heart on joining Bayer Leverkusen with medicals on the cards.



The attacker featured for Tamale Steadfast FC in Zone 1 of Ghana’s Division One League and is set to make Leverkusen his new home soon.



CHRISTIAN ATSU







The pacy winger might have fallen out of favour at Newcastle, however, the future is not doom and gloom for the 29-year-old. Atsu has had a torrid time in England since his move from Porto to Chelsea in 2013.



Loan spells at Everton, Bournemouth, and even Malaga in Spain have done little to aid in the rise of his gradually declining career.



Currently, at Newcastle United, the winger is unhappy with the club’s decision to not register him for the 2020/2021 English Premier League season. He spent the campaign playing for the U-23 side of the Magpies.



The former Porto man’s contract expires in June and he will be free to sign for any club of his choice.



Celtic were interested in securing the services of Atsu in the winter transfer window but the deal did not come to fruition.



However, Atsu is in talks with several clubs in the second tier of English football as well as others in the Scottish league. A move is expected to be made official after the Euro 2020 tournament.



KASIM NUHU ADAMS







In 2018, Ghanaians basked in Kasim Nuhu’s sensational move from then Swiss Champions, Young Boys to German side Hoffenheim for a fee of around €8 million on a five-year deal. But the transfer failed to flourish.



Nuhu’s at a point also had a year loan stint with Fortuna Düsseldorf. In Switzerland, he racked up 32 appearances, scoring four goals in the process.



It is understood that the 25-year-old has not had enough playing time this season and his national team future looks bleak should the situation continue.



The stout center back is seeking a move away from the Rhein-Neckar-Arena for more playing time.



His ambition of becoming a mainstay in the Black Stars squad and being regarded as one of the best defenders will only be realized with more playing time.