Five Ghanaian football stars who own huge hotels

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Whenever Sammy Kuffour talks about his successful transition from active playing to retirement, he pays special tribute to fellow Ghanaian football icon, Tony Yeboah for being a voice of reason and conscience who always sounded him on the need to invest wisely while he was actively playing football.



Owing to those wise investments, Sammy Kuffour now has become a model for most Ghanaian footballers on how to manage their resources and ensure that they don’t become examples of ‘hero to zero’ or ‘riches to rags’ stories.



While Sammy Kuffour's stories has been well-documented with his business operations widely known, there are other Ghanaian football stars who have also made similar investments and enjoying some good return on their investments.



GhanaWeb, today sheds light on some Ghanaian footballers who have invested in the hospitality industry.



Inaki Williams



It came to light on Monday, September 25, 2023, that the Athletic Bilbao forward is putting up a 5-star luxurious hotel at Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region.



Named San Mames which is the of stadium his Spanish club, the hotel is nearing completion and has a staggering number of rooms with top-notch services.



Gerald Asamoah



Despite not playing for Ghana, the German international has made significant business investments in the country.



In 2011, the former Schalke footballer unveiled his multi-million dollar hotel, known as Asa Royal Hotel,



The edifice is located at La in Accra.



Derek Boateng



Derek Boateng owns a chain of hotels in the country. The hospitality arm of Boateng’s investments are handled by his wife.



Popular among the hotels is the one sited close to the Achimota golf park.



Tony Yeboah



In the early 2000s, Yegola Hotel and nightclub used to be a convergence point for Accra’s elite class.



The hotel based in Dansoman is owned by the iconic Ghanaian striker, Tony Yeboah. He also has a branch in Kumasi.



Marcel Desailly



The former French defender built the Lizzy Sports Complex which served as an academy and sports hotel.



The facility hosted a number of high-profile sporting events and personalities. Unconfirmed reports indicate that it has been sold.



