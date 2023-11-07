Five Black Stars players who have been ruled out of Madagascar, Comoros World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Black Stars will be without some key figures for their opening games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.



Ghana will kick start the qualifiers with two games where they will face Madagascar in Kumasi before traveling to Comoros for round two of the qualifiers.



Ghana will need a strong start by winning both games in their bid to top the group of 6 and secure automatic qualification to the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico.



Chris Hughton would have to ensure the winning start with five players who have been ruled out through injuries.





Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey is nursing a muscle injury with his return date uncertain as confirmed by Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta.



"He has got a muscle injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks.



"We don't know the extent of it. He has more tests today. He picked it up with the last kick in training before Seville. It's very unfortunate."



Other reports claim he could be out for the rest of the year.



Joseph Aidoo



Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of games in November due to an ankle injury he suffered in October.



He had a successful surgery and he is now expected to return to action seven months later.



Tariq Lamptey



Tariq Lamptey pulled out of the October squad due to a knee injury. His recovery will determine his return.



He is still yet to resume training and is set to miss Ghana's World Cup qualifiers.



Daneil Amartey



Daniel Amartey has been out of action since September. He made a return in October but suffered a hamstring injury in training and thus pulled out of Ghana's squad.



He is yet to return and is thus ruled out of the November games.





Daniel Kofi Kyere



Daniel Kofi Kyere has been out of action for almost a year after suffering an ACL injury in February 2023.



His return date is still unknown.





