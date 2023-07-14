Five Black Stars players who can deliver 2026 World Cup ticket for Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 14 July 2023

The stage for the 2026 World Cup has been set and from November 2023, the race for the ten slots available to Africa will begin.



Countries now know their opponents and have between July 13 when the draw was made in Ivory Coast to November to out strategies to qualify for the tournament which will be held by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



For Ghana who were placed in Group I of the CAF qualifiers, their work is well cut out for them. Attain superiority over Mali, Comoros, Madagascar, Central African Republic, and Chad and they will be on their way to their fifth World Cup.



Whiles the challenge does not appear insurmountable, the form of the Black Stars in the recent past gives people reasons to doubt their chances of qualification. However, the team could easily claim one of the nine automatic slots for Africa if certain stars step up for once.



GhanaWeb looks at five players who will be crucial in Ghana’s qualification.



Jordan Ayew



The forward recently ruled out retirement from the team, stressing that he and his brother, Andre Ayew still got more years left.



Playing qualifiers, particularly away games come with a lot of pressure and Jordan Ayew has consistently demonstrated calmness when need be.



In the away games against Mali and Madagascar, especially, he will be crucial to the chances of the team.



Thomas Partey



Thomas Partey is one that divides opinion among Ghanaians as there is a school of thought that he does not give off his best when in the national team.



The World Cup qualifiers present an opportunity for the Arsenal man to for once step up and prove to Ghanaians that he is the country’s biggest football star currently.



Kudus Mohammed



Kudus is another player who will be under intense pressure to deliver in the World Cup qualifiers. Unlike Partey, Kudus has been solid since making his debut appearance for Ghana.



The 2026 World Cup is viewed by many Ghanaians as non-negotiable and the Ajax man is one Ghanaian will be counting on to deliver in the qualifiers.



Mohammed Salisu



Salisu showed at the 2022 World Cup that he is Ghana’s trusted center back and his presence will be needed in the qualifiers.



Aside his defensive prowess, Salisu is a goal threat from set-pieces, and that quality will be important for Ghana in the qualifiers.



With loads of experience in the Premier League, Salisu will not have issues playing at some of the most intimidating grounds on the continent.



Ernest Nuamah



Ernest Nuamah could be the surprise element in the Black Stars. The youngster has already made his debut and expectations are that he will continue his progress.



To navigate some of these tricky matches, players of certain quality with lots to prove are needed and Ernest Nuamah could be that element of surprise in the Ghana side.





