Five Black Stars players who are TikTok stars

Launched in September 2016 by Chinese technology company ByteDance, TikTok which is a video-only content-creating social media app has been the most visited platform since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.



Available in over 150 countries and with nearly a billion global daily users, TikTok became the preferred app for many social media users during the coronavirus lockdown.



This is because the videos on the app which are usually 30 seconds short are based on entertainment, hijinks, and comedy which kept people very entertained during the lockdown.



Because of its simple nature and unique features, celebrities also jumped onto the app to create content in order to entertain their fans and also get to tap into the different audiences on the app.



Ghanaian footballers like many others also jumped on the app to advertise their craft by posting their personal highlights while having fun too on the app.



Today, GhanaWeb Sports Joel Eshun, looks at 5 Black Stars players who have become stars on Tikotok



Fatawu Issahaku 205.2k followers



The 19-year-old Steadfast Academy graduate is the most active Black Stars player on the Chinese-owned social media platform.



Abdul Fatawu Isshaku is not only the most active Black Stars player on Tiktok but is the most followed on the app.



The Sporting CP midfielder has amassed over 200,000 followers because of the exciting content he creates regularly on the app.



Fatawu creates content ranging from music reactions, comic videos, videos from Black Stars camp as well as videos from his engagement at Sporting CP.



He has produced over 100 contents on the app with @rising461 as his username.



Edmund Addo - 57.5k followers



Unlike Abdul Fatawu Issahku, Edmund Addo who is second on our list of top 5 Black Stars players on Tiktok is not really active on the app.



However, there are similarities in the content they both create on their pages. Edmund Addo also produces music-related videos a lot on his page.



He is usually seen dancing to different types of songs and making comic videos in his room.



With over 30 videos on his page, the 22-year-old Spartak Subotica midfielder has amassed over 57000 followers on TikTok with s username of @addoskillful23.



Tariq Lamptey - 54.9k followers



Brighton and Hove Albion's Tariq Lampard is the third on our list with over 54,000 followers.



The 22-year-old Chelsea Academy graduate mostly posts about his football life.



Tariq Lampard posts videos of his training and games at Brighton and Hove Albion.



There are some videos too on his gape which highlight how he is enjoying life as a Black Stars player since completing his nationality switch from England in June 2022.



Kamaldeen Sulemana - 36.8k followers



The Southampton winger is the 4th on this list with over 36,000 followers on the app with the user name @deenho10.



Unlike his colleagues, Kamaldeen Sulemana does not post anything outside football on his Tiktok page.



The 21-year-old winger has made only 12 posts on Tiktok are usually about his training, dribbling skills, and his time in Ghana with the Black Stars.



Andre Ayew - 18.5k followers



Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew completes our list of the top five Black Stars players with a huge fanbase on Tiktok.



The 33-year-old Nottingham Forest player has over 18,000 followers with 84 different video contents on his page as of the time this story was filed on Thursday, April 20, 2023.



Out of the 84 videos on Andre Ayew's TikTok page, over 60 of those videos are highlights from his football games, ranging from Swansea City, Black Stars, Al Sadd, and now Nottingham Forest.



