Five Black Meteors players to watch against Congo

The Ghana U-23 is tipped as one of the favourites to win the 2023 U-23 Africa Youth Championship.



The team is filled with familiar and highly rated talents who are expected to turn up in Ghana's opening game against Congo on Sunday, June 25, 2023.



Ghana are aiming to better their fourth-place finish during their debut appearance in the tournament in 2019, which will also secure the nation a desired qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



The West African side has gone almost two decades without qualifying for the Olympics as the responsibility rests on the current group to break the jinx.



Therefore, a win against Congo will be a huge boost in the players' confidence in their attempt to achieve the feat.



Here are five players to watch in the game against Congo



Danlad Ibrahim



The Asante Kotoko goalie has played for Ghana at all levels bar the Senior National team where he is yet to make his debut.



He burst onto the scene after his exceptional performance for Ghana U-17 in the AFCON and the U-17 World Cup in 2017.





Ernest Nuamah



Ernest Nuamah is currently one of the best U-23 players in Africa. The Nordsjaelland forward is on the radar of several top European clubs after his astonishing campaign in the Denmark top flight.



He has been nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy Award, ranked 26th with a 74.6 rating.



Emmanuel Essiam



The FC Basel midfielder was a member of the Ghana U-20 team that won the AFCON in 2021.



He is tipped to become one of Ghana's greatest holding midfielders. During his first season for FC Basel, he played 15 games in all competitions including Europa Conference League.





Fatawu Issahaku



Sporting CP winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is one of the most exciting players in the Black Meteors squad.



He won the best player award at the 2017 U-20 AFCON, which led to his lucrative transfer to Sporting CP.



At age 20, he has already made 14 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring one goal.





Daniel Afriyie Barnieh



FC Zurich forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is the skipper of the side. He captained the U-20 side to win the AFCON in 2021, in which he scored a brace in the final.



He already has 7 titles to his credit in his early career including two national team trophies.



